“Some friends helped me get back on my feet. I hadn’t been on stage in a few years and I was scared about performing after losing my hearing”: Former Incubus bassist Ben Kenney returns to the stage for the first time since undergoing brain surgery

Former Incubus bassist Ben Kenney has made his return to the stage for the first time since being diagnosed with a brain tumor three years ago, and subsequently undergoing successful surgery.

The surgery didn't come without complications, however, as it left Kenney permanently deaf in one ear, along with partial facial paralysis. Shortly after, Kenney's father – his biggest supporter – passed away, and in the wake of the surgery, he stepped down as Incubus' bassist to recover. He was officially replaced by Nicole Row.

In a heartfelt statement on social media, Kenney wrote about his journey to getting back on stage:

“Last year, some friends helped me get back on my feet. I hadn’t been on stage in a few years and I was scared about performing after losing my hearing.

“I had gone to see Micky Dolenz [The Monkees] play a bunch of times and each time his bassist, John Billings, would say to me ‘You gotta come play with us.’ I finally got up the nerve and said yes.”

What followed was a jam session with Dolenz on The Beatles' Come Together, an experience Kenney describes as “a surreal moment for me in a bunch of ways.”

“Just a few days later, I was onstage with Micky and his band playing live for the first time in years. I still can’t believe it. I’m so grateful to Micky, John, and the whole band for giving me a huge win when I needed one.”

Two weeks ago, Kenney released his first single since the surgery. Titled Fire, it marks his return to the music industry and comes alongside the announcement of his upcoming album, Powerful Buttcheeks, via Ghetto Crush Industries.