Guitar World deals of the week: get $500 off a Guild hollowbody, save big on Positive Grid smart amps, plus a half-price EHX fuzz pedal

Welcome back to another edition of deals of the week, your one-stop shop for the biggest savings on the best guitar gear. It's August, which means we're entering the back-to-school phase of the deals calendar, and I've already started to see the green shoots of fresh sales emerging.

First to land the back-to-school deals is Positive Grid, which has got big savings on their full range of smart amps. I had a quick look earlier and spotted savings on my perennial favorite PG amps with the Spark 2 and Spark Mini both seeing decent money off.

Fender also has some back-to-school savings available, although it's not quite an outright sale, and I did have to go digging. It includes the American Ultra Luxe series that has been discounted for a little while now, a range of guitar parts, and I spied a couple of Paramount acoustic guitars with some nice reductions.

Guitar Center's Endless Electrics sale is still going strong, but your time is limited now, with it set to end on August 6th. With up to 25% off guitars from Fender, Gretsch, Epiphone, and more, plus some select deals on amps and effects, it's the best place for a deal for most guitarists at the moment.

Sweetwater's Live Sound sale ends on August 4th, so if you're looking for PA mixers, speakers, microphones, or any other gear to kit out your rehearsal space, it's your last chance to save up to 50%.

If you're happy shopping used, then Reverb's Best of Used sale is the place to go, with up to 20% off preloved gear. With everything from a vintage 1970s CE-1 to B-stock and open box pedals from MXR, and even some brand new gear, it's a great way to grab gear that might be discontinued at regular stores, or bag something used for even less.

That's your lot for this week, a reasonable offering, I would say. I'm expecting more back-to-school sales to launch soon, which aren't typically great for things like electric guitars and pedals, but could definitely offer up some tantalising deals on acoustic guitars and accessories. As usual, I've put some of my favorite deals of the week below for you. Until next time, happy hunting!

Deal of the Week! Save $500 Guild X-175 Manhattan Special: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Sweetwater Sound This stunning-looking Guild guitar is my deal of the week, thanks to a massive $500 reduction over at Sweetwater. If you've never tried a hollowbody before, it's an excellent entry point into this unique style of guitar. The build quality is fantastic, and despite being hollow, it doesn't feel delicate at all. The addition of the Bigsby adds further versatility, making it perfect for a variety of styles.

Save 10% Positive Grid Spark Mini: was $229 now $205 at Positive Grid I wax lyrical about the Positive Grid Spark Mini to pretty much everyone, and here I am again doing the same to you. I've owned a Mini for the last few years now, and it's my go-to practice amp, sitting proud of place on the desk in my home studio. For me, it's the perfect balance between small and portable, but delivers nice volume when you need it. The amp and effects models are fantastic, and there's plenty of choice too, so if you're in the market for a desktop amp, this is the one you should go for.

Save 50% Electro-Harmonix Satisfaction Fuzz: was $72.60 now $36.30 at Guitar Center There's nothing I love better than a cheap pedal deal, especially when it's brand new. With half off this Electro-Harmonix Satisfaction Fuzz, it's a brilliant way to get a new pedal for a lot less, and at this price, you'd spend more on a meal out or a family takeaway. It's a vintage-inspired fuzz, as you can tell from the name, based on fuzz designs from the '60s, so think raw, bright, and cutting fuzz tones.

Save $93 Gator Cases GPB-XBAK-OR Extra Large Pedal Board: was $299.99 now $206.99 at Reverb If you're happy buying used gear, then this is an awesome deal. This Gator Extra Large Pedal Board is in mint condition, and it comes with a carry case, making it superb value for money thanks to a $93 discount. The dayglo orange probably won't please everyone, but I think it looks awesome, and it will definitely stand out on stage!

Save $80 Fender PD-220E Dreadnought: was $829.99 now $749.99 at Fender For those after a quality dreadnought acoustic guitar, the Fender PD-220E Dreadnought is a superb example. It's got a cool $80 reduction in the Fender back-to-school sale, and even if you're well past your school years, it's well worth taking advantage of. In our review, we praised it for its resonant body, defined tones, and, of course, those rustic good looks. Our reviewer said: "It makes a really strong first impression. It’s lightweight for a solid, back and sides mahogany dreadnought at 3.8lbs, and the action here is relatively low for an acoustic and without any fret buzz issues."

