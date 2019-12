(Image credit: Sara Gewalt)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Entombed A.D.'s playthrough video for their new single, "Dead Dawn."

In addition, Entombed A.D.'s guitarists, Nico Elgstrand and Guilherme Miranda, have included a video in which they briefly discuss the genesis of the song, the title track from their most recent album, which was released February 16 via Century Media Records.

You can watch both videos below and buy Dead Dawn here.

For more about Entombed A.D., visit their Facebook page.