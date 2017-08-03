Stream Monday’s Interview with Brendon Small Right Here

BackStory Events, Guitar World and Megaforce Records invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Dethklok’s metal mastermind, Brendon Small.

The interview will take place Monday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST, live from Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, NY. We’ll discuss his new high-stakes intergalactic extreme rock/metal album, Galaktikon II: Become The Storm, and cover career highlights and insights.

Brendon Small will be interviewed by metal gurus Arty Shepherd and Ron Grimaldi, owners of Saint Vitus. Brought to you by Megaforce Records, the event is part of the BackStory Events and Guitar World online series.

To find out more, visit galaktikon.com.

Once we go live, the stream will appear below.