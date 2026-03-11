Amazon is the home of dirt-cheap pedals from brands you've never heard of, but their Spring Deal Days sale just brought stomps from Vox, Ibanez, Boss, MXR, and more into budget territory

My name is Daryl, and I'm an addict. A pedal addict, to be specific. I can't help but get inspired by new gear. There always seems to be a new song hidden within a new guitar, amp, or stompbox – and frankly, a pedal is the cheapest out of the three if you need an extra jolt of inspiration without buying a new Gibson Les Paul every time.

Over the past year, I've tried to keep my pedal obsession in check, but when Amazon's Spring Deal Days rolled around, all bets were off! If you’ve browsed the online retail giant lately, you know there are some jaw-dropping deals on pedals just begging to be snagged.

With all that said, I’ve compiled a list of the coolest deals I’ve found and some that are seriously tempting me – one more pedal can't hurt, right?