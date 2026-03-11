My highest-rated beginner acoustic guitar just had 15% knocked off in Amazon's Spring Sale – alongside major Squier savings on the Debut and Affinity series'

Well, we’re now on to day 2 of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, and if you’re looking for an excuse to start playing or want to add another axe to your collection, this is it. Amazon’s rolling out deep discounts on beginner guitars from Fender, so whether you’re a total newbie or just Fender-curious, there’s never been a better time to pick up a guitar and get strumming.

Spring Deal Days is Amazon’s answer to a springtime Black Friday, serving up sizable savings across music gear and more. Right now, the sale is UK-only, but a USA-focused event is on the horizon, so American players, stay tuned for your turn!

Amazon's Spring Deal Days: Save on guitar gear

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale is now live, and as usual, expect to find decent bargains on accessories like strings, picks, capos, and all the essentials a guitarist needs. In terms of gear like guitars and pedals, Amazon’s sales aren’t always the best, but this sale has surprised us with discounts on Fender, Ibanez, and Boss.

In the meantime, UK guitarists can score some serious deals, and we’re here to spotlight the best of the bunch. Let’s kick things off with the Fender CD-60S, hands-down one of our top picks for the best beginner acoustic guitars around. It’s a perennial favorite, and for good reason, this guitar balances affordability, playability, and that signature Fender tone.

So, why do we love the CD-60S? Well, for starters, it comes with a solid spruce top, a feature you don’t usually find at this price point, which translates to a bigger, warmer sound. There’s also a mahogany-top version up for grabs, so you can get a guitar to style your style. Both models pack a dreadnought body for bold lows and a neck that’s beginner-friendly thanks to its rolled fingerboard edges and low action.

Want to know what it sounds like? Well, check out our video below where Pete puts it through its paces.

But it’s not just acoustics in the spotlight. This year’s Spring Deal Days also features 15% off the Squier Debut Stratocaster, the most affordable Strat in the Fender family, and a killer option if you’re looking to plug in and rock out. Bassists can get in on the action too, with the Squier Affinity Precision Bass also seeing a 15% price cut.

Aside from instruments, there’s also a slew of accessories on sale. Amazon’s got deals on everything from straps and cables to strings, tuners, gig bags, and even some slick Fender-branded t-shirts. Basically, it’s a one-stop shop for all your gear needs, whether you’re prepping for your first lesson or gearing up for your next open mic night.

Now, don’t forget, these deals are live for a limited time, and the best bargains go fast. Amazon’s been dropping fresh deals every day, so it pays to check back often if you’ve got your eye on something specific. Stock moves quickly, especially when it comes to crowd-favorite guitars like these. The sale runs until Monday, 16 March.