Demo Videos: Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro Slash Signature Pickups

Below, check out three new demo videos from Seymour Duncan.

All three videos show off the company's Alnico II Pro Slash Signature pickups. However, each one is a little different. From top to bottom, we have demos of:

01. Bridge Pickup APH-2 Slash (Hard Rock)

02. Bridge Pickup APH-2 Slash (Classic Rock)

03. Alnico II Pro Slash (Neck).

From Seymour Duncan:

The Alnico 2 magnet and moderate windings yield a warm, sweet tone with more natural string vibration for great sustain. Classic rock players who get their distortion from the amp rather than the pickup love the APH-1. It allows them to back off the crunch and get beautiful clean tones with softer attack. Compared to the '59, the Alnico II Pro has a rounder sound with a spongier bass response.

For more information, see below — and visit seymourduncan.com and seymourduncan.com/blog.

Bridge Pickup APH-2 Slash (Hard Rock):

Bridge Pickup APH-2 Slash (Classic Rock):

Alnico II Pro Slash (Neck):