“When we dared to be different”: Ovation revives the cult Viper guitar, once beloved by Jeff Buckley
The 50-year-old design has been reimagined for the present day
Ovation is marking its 60th anniversary by reviving one of its most unique electric guitar designs, the Viper.
It was a concept that found a fan in Jeff Buckley. Now it’s been brought into the present day.
Over the years, while guitar recipes have remained broadly conservative, there have been those who have vied to reinvent the wheel.
Ovation, spearheaded by aerospace engineer Charles Kaman, was one of them, first producing an acoustic with a roundback body, before creating a battle axe-shaped guitar that Ace Frehley used across Kiss’ debut album in 1974.
The Viper was first released in the mid-’70s and now returns in two distinct versions, both of which are limited to 60 pieces, for obvious birthday-related reasons.
The new design “captures the spirit of the original”, and has a lightweight, ergonomically-minded body at its core, with plenty of modern specs to boot.
Tonewoods and hardware specs differ between the models. The Viper IV-DTD-G features a basswood body with a maple veneer and a Babicz Fixed Six hardtail bridge. The Viper IV-1-G, on the other hand, features an alder body and a Babicz FCH-2 Point tremolo.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
US-made Lace Sensor Hot Gold Dually humbuckers are bolstered with push-pull coil splits.
They’re both 25.5” scale, and have bolt-on maple becks with Java rosewood fingerboards. Those, in turn, are capped with 24 frets and have Black Tusq nuts, with oil-sealed Ovation tuners on their headstocks.
“Ovation has always been at its strongest when we dared to be different,” says Ovation’s Product Manager, Thomas Neuhierl. “For our 60th birthday, we are bringing that courage back to the stage.”
Colorway options are locked. The IV-DTD-G features a Blue Burst, while its snakey sibling is finished in a more natural-looking Honey Burst.
The two new Ovation Viper models – the Viper IV-DTD-G and Viper IV-1-G – come with a gig bag and cost €1,194 apiece (approx. $1,122).
See Ovation for more.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.