NAMM 2015: Eric Johnson Demos His Signature Roland Blues Cube Tone Capsule — Video

Guitarist Eric Johnson and Boss/Roland have gotten together to create the new Eric Johnson Blues Cube Tone Capsule, which plugs into Roland's Blues Cube guitar amp.

“I’ve spent years finding amplifiers to suit my tonal quest and discerning criteria to get my sound," Johnson said.

"I’m excited to work with Roland to create many aspects and persona of that sound in a more compact, tangible and affordable version for all kinds of players.”

You can watch Johnson playing and discussing the Blues Cube and the Eric Johnson Tone Capsule in the new video below.

For more information, visit rolandus.com.

