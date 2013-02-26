Top 10 Big Screen Guitar Moments

Yes, there are great concert films, such as Stop Making Sense, Monterey Pop, The Last Waltz and Rust Never Sleeps.

There are also great documentaries on musicians, including Don’t Look Down (Dylan), Truth or Dare (Madonna) and Gimme Shelter (The Rolling Stones). And, finally, there are films with great rock soundtracks, such as Help!, The Wall and Quadrophenia.

Perhaps someday we’ll pump out a list on those categories for ya. But for now, let’s talk about some great guitar moments in Hollywood feature films.