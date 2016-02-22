12-Year-Old Guitarist Shreds Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Texas Flood"

Below, watch 12-year-old Norwegian singer-guitarist Fredrik Halland play a mighty impressive rendition of "Texas Flood," a song made famous by the late Stevie Ray Vaughan in 1983.

Right off the bat, let us mention that this clip is from 2006 and is only now coming to our attention. But it is certainly worth checking out.

While we don't know a lot about the video (no extra information is included), we know it was shot as part of a Norwegian talent show. Regardless, one thing is certain: This kid shreds.

Vaughan covered "Texas Flood," which was written by Larry Davis and Joseph Scott, on his debut 1983 album, Texas Flood. The version Fredrik is playing is inspired by SRV's live performances of the song.

Happily, Fredrik Halland is still playing today, and you can catch up with him and his music over at officialfredrikhalland.com.