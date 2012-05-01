7 Horns 7 Eyes and Stealing Axion to Co-headline Dual Destruction Tour

Progressive atmospheric death metallers 7 Horns 7 Eyes and progressive groove metallers Stealing Axion have announced a co-headlining run, aptly named The Dual Destruction Tour.

Sponsored by Guitar World, this epic progressive tour will be hitting the West Coast during May and June, so be sure to attend! All tour dates for this trek are below.

Guitar World presents: “The Dual Destruction Tour” featuring 7 Horns 7 Eyes and Stealing Axion

5/18--Tacoma, WA--The Backstage Bar and Grill

5/19--Seattle, WA--El Corazon

5/20--Portland, OR--Branx

5/23--Sacramento, CA--On The Y

5/24--Oakland, CA--Stork Club

5/25--San Diego, CA--Eleven

5/26--Los Angeles, CA--The Roxy

5/27--Tempe, AZ--Club Red

5/28--Gallup, NM--The Juggernaut

5/29--Albuquerque, NM--Burt’s Tiki Lounge

5/31--Denver, CO--3 Kings Tavern

6/1--Salt Lake City, UT--Burt’s Tiki Lounge

6/3--Boise, ID--The Venue

6/4--Spokane, WA--The Hop!

6/5--Coeur D’Alene, ID--The Grail

7 Horns 7 Eyes released their first full-length album, Throes Of Absolution, in North America on April 24 via Century Media Records.

To buy the album, head to CM Distro or iTunes.

Stealing Axion’s upcoming album, Moments, is due out later this year on InsideOut Music. Stay tuned for more news about this release coming soon!

7 Horns 7 Eyes on Facebook.

Stealing Axion on Facebook.