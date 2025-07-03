I already have 13 Gibson guitars in my collection, but with a massive $200 off the Les Paul Studio at Sweetwater, I'm about to add another

It's fair to say I'm a Gibson guitar fanatic. Now, my guitar collection isn't purely populated with the Nashville guitar giants' instruments, but it certainly makes up a fair amount of them. Out of the 24 guitars I own, 13 of them are Gibson models.

Currently, I have a flock of Gibson Firebirds (one Firebird V and two Non-Reverse versions), a gorgeous cherry red SG Standard, a Pelham Blue '61 reissue SG Special, '60s style Les Paul Standard, '60s reissue ES-335, its little brother the ES-339, TV Yellow Les Paul Special, a '70s reissue Flying V, Explorer, the weird Theodore Standard and the workhorse acoustic, the J-45.

Much to my wife's disappointment, I'm not done yet. I'm still jonesing for another Les Paul, and I think I've just found it.

The 4th of July sales are already pouring in thick and fast, with this offering from Sweetwater being the one that caught my eye the most. Right now, you can score $200 off the Gibson Les Paul Studio Modern in stunning Smokehouse Satin.

Gibson Les Paul Studio Modern: $1,999, now $1,799

The Gibson Les Paul Studio is as versatile as a Les Paul gets, featuring coil-splits and out-of-phase switches, and is available in a luxurious satin finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar – especially with Sweetwater slashing the price to just $1,799.

The Gibson Les Paul Studio may seem a little understated when compared to its flashier big brother – the Standard – but it still has all the hallmarks you’d expect to see on an LP. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, ebony fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and a mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul.

The Studio Modern also sports a deeply contoured neck heel that offers unlimited access across the fingerboard’s full register, while the body is weight-relieved, which will make your back very happy indeed.

There's also extra flexibility, courtesy of push/pull pots, which enable you to achieve fantastic single-coil tones via the onboard coil splits. Furthermore, the rhythm tone push/pull activates a phase switch, giving you access to the famous Peter Green out-of-phase sound.

This is one of the most versatile, highly spec'd Les Pauls on the market, and with $200 off, it's the perfect excuse to snap up a genuine Gibson guitar – head over to Sweetwater now to grab it before this deal comes to an end. Oh, and for more great discounts, check out our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals.

