With his new album, Across the Universe, jazz-fusion guitar legend Al Di Meola has elected to pay tribute once again to one of his most formative influences, The Beatles.

Released on March 13 via earMUSIC on CD, Digipak, 2LP and Digital, Across the Universe features 14 gorgeous arrangements of Beatles songs both legendary and obscure.

“I really credit the Beatles for the reason why I play guitar,” Di Meola said. “That was a major catalyst for me to want to learn music, so their impact was pretty strong.”

Di Meola never restricts himself to one style on Across the Universe, embarking on a riveting, hard-rocking journey for Strawberry Fields Forever, showing off his remarkable fingerpicking skills on Dear Prudence and Norwegian Wood, while returning to his jazz-fusion roots on Till There Was You.

Di Meola also offers up a touching, solo version of Here, There And Everywhere and a playful album-closing rendition of Octopus’s Garden.

