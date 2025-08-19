“Brings additional variety with fresh takes on Fender legends”: Squier launches its 2025 Classic Vibe collection – complete with Bigsby-loaded Telecasters and pink hardtail Strats

Exploring the Squier Classic Vibe Series New Additions | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Squier has officially launched its class of 2025 Classic Vibe electric guitars and bass guitars, reviving fan-favorite models and debuting some unexpected new specs that aren’t often associated with Fender’s budget offshoot.

The safety of Squier has never been in doubt, but it’d be remiss not to mention that Fender’s blockbuster unveiling of the ultra-affordable Standard Series back at NAMM 2025 left many with questions concerning the immediate future of the brand.

After all, Squier is often seen as the affordable entry point into the Fender brand, and with the launch of $599 Strats, Teles and more, similarly priced Squiers seemingly became a direct competitor.

Of course, that simplifies things far too much, and it’s obvious there will always be a place for Squier – some players, Justin Norvell recently noted, even proudly play budget models over more pricey Fender alternatives.

Now, the Big F has doubled down on its commitment to the Squier name by overhauling its relative-top-of-the-range Classic Vibe collection with a new bevy of vintage-styled six-strings and four-strings.

Squier Classic Vibe Custom Telecaster SH with Bigsby (Image credit: Squier)

"The Classic Vibe is Squier's flagship series, designed for anyone looking for vintage feel and affordable price," says Fender's Joshua Ray Gooch. "More than 15 new instruments bring additional variety to the Classic Vibe family with fresh takes on Fender legends like the Stratocaster Telecaster rand Jazz Bass."

The Classic Vibe has always aimed to bring a number of ’50s, ’60s and ’70s-inspired models to accessible price points, treating them to period-correct flourishes, neck profiles, tones and more. The 2025 collection, however, offers some surprise tweaks, which take the Classic Vibes into unexpected territory.

That is largely in part thanks to the Custom Telecaster SH with Bigsby ($524), which is bound to turn heads. Giving serious Mike Campbell Red Dog signature vibes, this one comes equipped with a Fender-designed alnico humbucker and single-coil and – just below its vintage-style Tele bridge plate – a Bigsby tailpiece.

Notably, this particular Bigsby features a string-through design for easier operation. Anyone who has tried to restring a Bigsby – especially without the help of a Vibramate String Spoiler – knows just how tedious it can become. This looks like a smart innovation, especially for the Squier range.

Image 1 of 2 Squier Classic Vibe 70s Stratocaster HT HSS (Image credit: Squier) Squier Classic Vibe ‘50s Stratocaster HT (Image credit: Squier)

It’s joined by the returning Duo-Sonic ($419) – again arriving with a single-coil/humbucker configuration – which, with its offset body, short 24” scale length and timeless Desert Sand finish, looks like a hit. The Tahitian Coral Classic Vibe ’60s Jazzmaster ($449) – and, yes, that’s a fancy phrase for ‘pink Jazzmaster’ – is also a winner.

In terms of Strats, there are two on offer: the ’70s Stratocaster HT HSS ($449) is the pick of the bunch here, owing to its unorthodox pickup/hardware combo. After all, it’s not everyday you see a hardtail Strat come packing with a bridge humbucker, let alone one from Squier.

Image 1 of 2 Squier Classic Vibe 2025 Duo-Sonic HS (Image credit: Squier) Squier Classic Vibe Custom Esquire (Image credit: Squier)

Notably, the other ($449) – a ’50s-inspired model – is also a hardtail, meaning there are no regular tremolo Strats in the drop. It’s an intriguing move, but one that clearly intends to cater to growing demand for Strats with fixed bridges. Plus, Shell Pink is one of the available colorways. A pink hardtail Strat? Yes please.

An additional single-cut arrives in the form of the single-pickup Custom Esquire ($473), which is available in Candy Apple Red and Sherwood Green.

Squier Classic Vibe ’60s Jazzmaster (Image credit: Squier)

The drop is bookended by a ’60s Jazz Bass ($473), two Active ’70s Jazz Bass models ($524 and $556) – one of which ups the ante with an additional string and some premium stylings such as a bound fingerboard and block inlays – and a Telecaster Bass ($473).

“At Fender, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible within the world of instrumentation – for players at every level,” notes Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President of Product and Sales at Fender.

Image 1 of 3 Squier Classic Vibe Active ’70s Jazz Bass V (Image credit: Squier) Squier Classic Vibe Telecaster Bass (Image credit: Squier) Squier Classic Vibe ’60s Jazz Bass (Image credit: Squier)

“We’ve built this range to inspire creativity and elevate the playing experience in every genre. We’re proud to carry forward our legacy by continuing to shape the future of music whilst also paying homage to our heritage and the traditions that got us here in the first place.”

Head over to Squier for more.