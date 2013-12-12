The Beatles' 13 U.S. Albums to Be Released as Box Set in January

Even though the ink is still drying on the Beatles' latest BBC collection, On Air — Live at the BBC Volume 2, there is more Beatles product on the horizon.

A new box set, which will be released in early 2014, will reissue the band's 13 American albums, including five albums that have never been available on CD — at least not officially.

The box set, which will be released January 21 as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the legendary Liverpool band's first trip to the U.S. in February 1964, will include everything from 1964's Meet the Beatles through 1970's Hey Jude.

In most cases, the American versions of the band's albums, which were (and are still) issued through Capitol Records and/or Apple, have different track listings, mixes, titles and photography from the UK versions. The U.S. versions of A Hard Day's Night, Yesterday and Today and Revolver, plus a U.S.-only collection of B-sides called Hey Jude and a 1964 audio commentary album called The Beatles' Story have never been issued on CD.

The albums are presented in mono and stereo, with the exception of The Beatles’ Story and Hey Jude, which are in stereo only.

Collected in a boxed set with faithfully replicated original LP artwork, including the albums’ inner sleeves, the 13 CDs are accompanied by a 64-page booklet with photos and promotional art from the time, as well as a new essay by American author and television executive Bill Flanagan.

For a limited time, all of the albums (with the exception of The Beatles’ Story) will also be available for individual CD purchase.

For more information, check out the full press release at thebeatles.com — and check out the video below.

