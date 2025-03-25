“From Paul Kossoff to Eric and then to John Lennon and George Harrison”: Albert Lee reveals the history of his ’58 Les Paul Custom

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

Gibson calls its replica the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom, but Clapton is only one of the stars to have owned and played this storied guitar

Albert Lee playing his replica 1958 Gibson Les Paul Custom
(Image credit: Gibson)

Last month, Gibson released 150 Murphy Lab replicas of a special 1958 Les Paul Custom. Although Gibson has given Eric Clapton’s name to the run, the guitar has belonged to Albert Lee since 1979. In a new video for Gibson, Lee reveals the guitar’s full history, and Clapton isn’t even the guitar’s most famous player.

The story begins with a young Albert Lee’s obsession with Selmer, a guitar shop on London’s Charing Cross Road.

“Every Saturday I'd come up on the train see what was in in Selmer's,” begins Lee. “So he opened up this guitar case, and there's a brand new Les Paul Custom with a Bigsby on it. I thought, ‘Yeah, I’ll join your band!’” he laughs.

“I played that guitar throughout the early ’60s. This guy persuaded me to sell it to him. He pestered me and pestered me,” Lee continues. “I let it go, and I regretted it for a long, long time.”

In 1978, Lee joined Eric Clapton’s touring band, and the subject of his old Les Paul came up.

“I remember the first day, chatting with Eric,” he recalls. “For some reason I had a picture of my old guitar with me, you know, and I showed it to him. I told him how much I missed that guitar. ‘Oh,’ he said, ‘I've got one of those at home somewhere.’”

“I didn't think any more of it,” Lee remarks. “The next day at rehearsals, you know, the roadie, he walked in with this big case and opened it up, and it's Eric's Les Paul Custom for me to play.

“I guess it was mine. From there on, I used it on the whole tour. Eric never asked for the guitar back. He was happy that I was enjoying it and using it on stage.”

Albert Lee talks history of the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom & Duck Bros. - YouTube Albert Lee talks history of the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom & Duck Bros. - YouTube
Watch On

Lee had no idea of the guitar's full history when it came into his possession.

“I found that out later on,” he admits. “I thought maybe it was Cream and maybe Delaney and Bonnie.”

Lee was correct in those assumptions, but it had a much longer history, as he now recounts:

“From Paul Kossoff to Eric and John Lennon and George Harrison playing it. I’d no idea Eric used it with Derek and the Dominos. Great bit of history there.”

The guitar had in fact been used to record Cream’s Disraeli Gears, where Clapton first used ‘woman tone,’ the sound of the bridge pickup with the tone control all the way off.

After that the guitar turned up in the hands of Free’s Paul Kossoff, although Clapton doesn’t remember what he did with it after Disraeli Gears. Still, the guitar was in Kossoff’s possession from ’67–’69, a period that includes the recording of Free’s debut, Tons of Sobs.

The Hunter - YouTube The Hunter - YouTube
Watch On

Clapton’s memory of the period is fragmentary, but he remembers, “We [Free and Blind Faith] were touring together,” adding that the two jammed together “quite a lot.”

After regaining the guitar, Clapton was pictured with it in The Sunday Times Magazine, at which point the guitar had uncovered humbuckers; the covers are now back in place.

In 1969 Eric Clapton joined John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band to perform at the Toronto Rock n’ Roll Revival. Footage from that concert shows Clapton with the Les Paul Custom.

From there, Clapton played the guitar on tour with Delaney and Bonnie, alongside George Harrison.

Michael Doyle, who researched the guitar for Gibson’s replica, says photos exist of George Harrison playing the guitar onstage while Clapton plays Harrison’s Strat. We couldn't find that, but we did find a widely circulated picture that appears to show Harrison playing the guitar while hanging out with Clapton and Bonnie Bramlett. Here's footage of Clapton playing the Les Paul with Harrison:

Michael Doyle also says that a photo of Derek & The Dominos shows Eric using the Les Paul Custom for slide work, “which makes sense,” Doyle contends.

“One of the reasons why he gave it away was because the frets were so skinny. If you can't get on with a guitar because the frets aren't right for you, what do you do? Well, set it up for slide.”

In other Albert Lee news, Steve Lukather recently spilled the beans on his secret supergroup with Lee, Eddie Van Halen, and Steve Morse. Meanwhile, Dunlop issued an Eric Clapton Crybaby in recognition that Clapton was one of the wah's earliest champions.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Sean Rowe

“It sounds church-organy if you’re just playing acoustic… then you add the dollar bill and the pen and it sounds like a steel drum”: Songwriter Sean Rowe on tonal experiments, modding acoustics – and why he keeps wearing out his Takamine dreadnoughts
Davey Johnstone (left) and Elton John perform at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia on July 10, 2012

“There was a black Les Paul with three pickups and gold hardware on a pedestal. Elton said, ‘I'd better buy that guitar just to have in my house’”: One of Davey Johnstone's most prized guitars was once a piece of upscale decor for his superstar bandmate
Left-Lizzo playing guitar while performing in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City; Right-Sister Rosetta Tharpe singing and playing a Gibson L-5 guitar onstage at Cafe Society Downtown, New York City, 11th December 1940

“A story of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion and secret love”: Pop star Lizzo is set to play rock guitar pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming biopic – and has been filmed jamming on a Suhr at shows
See more latest
Most Popular
Left-Lizzo playing guitar while performing in concert at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025 in New York City; Right-Sister Rosetta Tharpe singing and playing a Gibson L-5 guitar onstage at Cafe Society Downtown, New York City, 11th December 1940
“A story of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion and secret love”: Pop star Lizzo is set to play rock guitar pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming biopic – and has been filmed jamming on a Suhr at shows
Travis Barker Star Bass
“We’ve only changed the strings one time”: Travis Barker reveals the bass he uses on everything he records
A pack of guitar strings, brass guitar slide, and clip on tuner on a yellow background
Guitar deals are thin on the ground in Amazon’s Spring Sale but if you need accessories, I’ve found 6 deals that are well worth checking out
Gibson Les Paul Standard Double Trouble
“The covers are off and it's time to rock ’n’ roll”: Gibson's Double Trouble Les Pauls offer time machine takes on ’50s and ’60s models, with faded nitro finishes – and a cheeky nod to its dispute with DiMarzio
Melissa Etheridge plays a Fender Thinline Telecaster and performs &quot;Piece of My Heart&quot; at the 2005 Grammys
“She walked in and said, ‘My wife is Melissa Etheridge. She has cancer. I want to get her something special’”: Melissa Etheridge on how she came to own a “museum quality” Fender from Norman's Rare Guitars – which she played at the 2005 Grammys
Kirk Hammett shreds his ESP Mummy onstage in Vienna, Austria
“Is he gonna call Eddie Van Halen a boomer?” Kirk Hammett weighs in on Tim Henson and the boomer bends controversy
A Benson Amps Deep Sea Diver Fuzz-Echo pedal sits atop a burgundy mist metallica Jazzmaster
“Simply put, it has become the most interesting and versatile pedal on my board”: Benson Amps and Deep Sea Diver guitarist Jessica Dobson launch the Fuzz-Echo pedal
Old Blood Noise Endeavours Black Fountain Stereo Delay
“Building on the pedal that put OBNE on the map”: Old Blood Noise Endeavors turns its flagship oil-can delay into a dark and mysterious “multi-tool”
Lindsay Ell performs at the Lasso Montreal festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 19, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec
“I didn’t even know what we would play. He would just be like, ‘Honey, we’re in G.’ And I’d be like, ‘Okay, here we go’”: When she was just a teenager, Lindsay Ell was playing blues with Buddy Guy – and being mentored by Randy Bachman
Kiss 1984
“I’ve always missed being in Kiss”: Kiss announce unmasked Vegas show with former guitarist Bruce Kulick, as Gene Simmons postpones 17 solo dates