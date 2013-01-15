Bring Me the Horizon Guitarist Calls It Quits

Bring Me the Horizon guitarist Jona Weinhofen has officially announced his departure from U.K. metalcore act Bring Me the Horizon. Weinhofen, who has been with the band since 2009, delivered the news via his Twitter feed earlier today:

"I am no longer a member of @bmthofficial, however I can not yet comment on the reasons why or who made the decision."

Weinhofen's announcement comes on the eve of the band's forthcoming fourth CD, Sempiternal, which is due out April 30 on Epitaph records.

Bring Me the Horizon, which includes Oliver Sykes (vocals), Matt Kean (bass), Lee Malia (guitar), Matt Nicholls (drums) and Jordan Fish (keyboards), have not yet elaborated on the reason for Weinhofen's departure or provided any info on who will be replacing him.

We'll keep you posted on this story as we receive new information.