Prime Day guitar deals 2021: dates confirmed and everything you need to know about this year's Amazon Prime Day event

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has now been confirmed as taking place on June 21 and 22, and promises over 2 million killer deals. Judging by last year's display, we're expecting Prime Day guitar bargains on everything from electric guitars and amps, to effects and recording software, plus great offers on other cool music gear like headphones, speakers and laptops.

While Prime Day is Amazon's own invention, plenty of non-Amazon retailers get in on the price-slashing action too, so keep your eyes on the likes of Guitar Center, Musician's Friend and others. This page is your place to find out all the latest information, the retailers who will be taking part, plus all the very best Prime Day guitar deals.

Prime Day guitar deals: Early deals

There's no need to wait until later in June to score a guitar bargain. We've hunted down some great early Prime Day guitar deals, from Amazon and beyond, that you can check out below...

D'Addario EXL110 XL 10 Pack: Was $42.99, now $32.99

You can never have too many electric guitar strings, right? REgularly changing strings no only improves your tone, but also the life of your frets. It's always more fun to spend your money on new pedals or guitars, but if you don't change your strings regularly enough, then you're not getting the best out of your instrument. As an early Prime Day surprise, Adorama is knocking $10 off a ten pack of D'Addario EXL110 XL electric guitar strings, so get changing them and get playing! You have no excuses now!View Deal

Today's top deal! D'Angelico Excel DC: Was $1,699.99, now $1,099.99

Deals on guitars don't get much better than this. The folks over at Musician's Friend have slashed the price of this gorgeous hollow body to only $1,099.99 - that's a saving of $600! With that kind of money off, who could blame you for treating yourself to a new amp as well - certainly not us. If the black finish isn't for you, this mega-deal also extends to the transparent grey finish. View Deal

Epiphone Masterbilt DR-400MCE: Was $399.99, now $319.99

Epiphone’s Masterbilt series showcases fantastic build quality at an affordable price. The DR-400MCE features a solid sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, alongside a mahogany neck and eSonic HD preamp. Add in the cutaway, and you’ve got a bright, punchy, massive sounding acoustic-electric guitar that’s ultra playable, even up in the higher frets. With $80 off, Guitar Center has made sure that this early Prime Day offer is ultra affordable too. View Deal

Epiphone Masterbilt DR-500MCE: Was $699.99, now $559.99

The Epiphone Masterbilt DR-500MCE acoustic electric wonderfully combines traditional construction methods with modern reliability. Crafted from premium all-solid tonewoods including a sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, the classic combination of materials creates a near-unbeatable tone. Paired with a Fishman preamp and pickup, this Masterbilt creation will sound as good plugged in as it does unplugged. Guitar Center has knocked a monumental $140 off as an early Prime Day treat. How kind. View Deal

Positive Grid Spark: Save $30/£21 & get a free gig bag

If you’ve been lucky enough to crawl out from under your rock in the last year, you’ll likely know all about the Spark from Positive Grid. A smart practice amp powered by the BIAS tone engine, the Spark can recall one of over 10,000 tones for you to enjoy. With smart features such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords, the Spark can be a powerful practice tool, or one of the most ridiculously fun desktop amps on the market. Save a tasty $30/21, grab a free Traveler gig bag, and even save an extra $10 with the code SAVE10. View Deal

Line 6 HX Effects: Was $599.99, now $499.99

The HX Effects from Line 6 is one of our picks for the best multi-effects pedals, and with an extra $100 off, this early Prime Day deal is one you won’t want to miss. The HX Effects’ repertoire consists of over 100 effects taken from the award-winning Helix series, so super high quality fuzzes, drives, reverbs and delays are the order of the day. You can run up to 9 effects at once on this beast too, so you’ll be able to create near enough any tone your heart desires.View Deal

Ibanez Nu Tube Screamer: Was $249.99, now $129,99

A collaboration between Ibanez and Korg, the Ibanez Nu Tube Screamer incorporates Nu Tube technology in order to produce a more tube-like, natural compression and dynamic response. With a mix control to blend in your clean tone and true bypass switching, you’re getting the features that we’d usually only see on a boutique creation. ProAudioStar has made this killer ‘screamer even better, slashing the price by a huge $120 in time for Prime Day. View Deal

Sennheiser XSW-D Pedalboard Wireless Bundle: $399 , $349

Sennheiser’s XSW-D Pedalboard set reinforces their reputation as one of the best in the business. The super durable pedalboard-mountable signal receiver - that also doubles up as a tuner - allows you the freedom of a guitar wireless system without the worry of your signal dropping out. With a 5-hour battery life and up to 75m range, the XSW-D is a great choice for any performing guitarist. Included is a SKB moulded hard case, making this wireless system perfect for the road - and a saving of $49.99 from ProAudioStar makes it even better.View Deal

Waves’ PRS SuperModels: Was $129.99, now $35.99

If you’re into recording your guitar, you’ll understand the pain of never being able to dial in your tone just right. That’s where Waves come in, with their fantastic PRS SuperModels amp plugins. Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith himself, you’ll have access to superb models of the PRS Archon, Dallas and Blue Sierra/V9 amps - making dialling in your recording tones easier than ever. Waves has slashed the price on this bundle twice as an early Prime Day treat, so make sure you use the code SPARK40 to get your extra 40% off. View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 & AMP 2: up to 50% off

Let’s hear it for the music makers this June with great savings to be made on Positive Grid’s BIAS products. If you’re familiar with Positive Grid then you’ll already know how powerful and impressive their BIAS software is. With BIAS FX 2, you’ll be granted access to a massive library of amazing guitar effects, and BIAS Amp 2 allows you to play through your favorite amps - or design your very own. Save up to 50%, and enjoy an extra 10% off with the coupon code DADSGRADS. View Deal

When is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day usually takes place at some point in July. Last year, for obvious reasons, it was delayed until later in the year, instead taking place on 13 and 14 October (that's right, Prime Day is not actually a single day event at all, despite the name), offering 48-hours of deals, sales and discounts.

It has now been confirmed that Prime Day will return to its usual mid-year slot, with two days of bargains taking place on June 21 and 22. You can keep tabs on any further developments at Amazon's own Prime Day page.

Do you need a Prime subscription?

If you want to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day guitar deals the answer is a big fat yes. Amazon always offers free trials to those who haven't used the service before, so if you were feeling tactical you could sign up for a free trial closer to the event, grab the most enticing bargains and then cancel your subscription once the items are in your hands, but we didn’t tell you to do that...

There are plenty of perks to being an Amazon Prime Member, of course, including faster delivery options, exclusive deals and access to Prime Video, so it could be worth becoming a fully paid up member if you're a regular Amazon shopper.

At the time of writing, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99/£7.99 (which you can cancel at any time) and a yearly option is $119/£79.

Where to find the best Prime Day guitar deals

The various lockdowns of the last 12 months have seen an unprecedented rise in the number of new musicians and lapsed musicians returning to an instrument, and particularly the guitar, so we have faith that Amazon will cater to this new wave of guitarists and musicians by lining up plenty of fantastic Prime Day guitar deals.

Will other stores be offering Prime Day guitar deals?

In 2019 and 2020, in addition to Amazon, there were great guitar discounts doing the rounds from Fender Play, Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center, plus Walmart and Best Buy on everything from beginner acoustic guitars to reverb pedals. We’re hoping for more guitar activity from retailers including Sweetwater and Pro Audio Star in 2021. We heard whispers of some great guitar offers on the horizon, so watch this space.

Although it’s an Amazon invention, Prime Day has always created a buzz and gets people in the mood for a bargain. Because of this, we’re confident more retailers will get involved with great Prime Day guitar deals this year.

Last year we also saw certain retailers offer discount codes of up to 20% on a whole range of a great guitar gear.

What else should I look out for on Prime Day?

With Prime Day being an Amazon invention, it's likely you'll find money off Amazon's own products. So, if you've been thinking about purchasing an Amazon Echo device, like the music-friendly Echo Studio, or the compact Echo Dot, Prime Day could be the time to get a big discount. In 2020, Amazon was running deals on its smart speakers with bundles that included free subscriptions to their Music Unlimited streaming service.

Looking for something else? While we’re covering all the best Prime Day guitar deals, our pals at TechRadar will be hunting down the best deals on everything else - from video doorbells and pet food, to coffee machines and smart watches - so head over to their Amazon Prime Day deals page for the latest offers.

Prime Day guitar deals: Last year's deal highlights

These are the best Prime Day guitar deals from last year. Keep your eyes peeled this year for similar offers.

Get three packs of Ernie Ball Regular Slinkys for just $9.99

No other string set on the market has the perfect blend of durability, performance, sound and price that Ernie Ball's Regular Slinky set brings to the table. Last year you could get three packs of these ultra-dependable strings for just $9.99.

Martin Dreadnought 000X1AE acoustic: $599 $499

This gig-ready mid-range acoustic-electric guitar is ready for the stage, with a solid spruce top and in-built Fishman preamp. This was a bargain on a genuine Martin acoustic.

Fender Road Worn ’50s Tele (Metallic Purple): $1,099, $899

Just look at it: this relic’d Metallic Purple stunner is a verified rarity on the Telecaster market, and with $200 slashed off the asking price, it was a damn good deal to boot. Two Tex-Mex single coils, a three-saddle bridge and Road Worn maple neck sealed this particularly good deal.

Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2420T

Featuring Gretsch's BroadTron humbucking pickups, a 12"-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, plus a Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G2420T is stylish in both looks and sound.

Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99

You could get your hands on this beautiful-sounding, gorgeously decorated acoustic-electric for $50 during Amazon Prime Day. With a mahogany body, solid sitka spruce top, pau ferro fingerboard and Fishman electronics, this guitar's a truly reliable workhorse.

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: now only $149.99

In the market for your first electric guitar? You couldn't go far wrong with a Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end.

ESP LTD M-400: was $799 , now only $449.99

Prime Day served up almost $350 off this incredibly well-spec'd electric guitar. With a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck and Seymour Duncan humbuckers, the M-400 has the looks, the tones, and the effortless playability factor.

