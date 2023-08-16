Coming soon: The Guitar Showcase 2023

By Guitar World
published

Celebrate the best guitars, amps, effects and accessories the guitar world has to offer from September 25

The Guitar Showcase 2023
When it comes to guitar gear, we’ve never had it so good. Even the most affordable electric guitars are eminently playable. Digital amps have opened up recording and gigging to players of every level. And don’t even get us started on the sheer wealth of incredible effects pedals out there.

It’s truly a golden age of gear, and that’s something we intend to celebrate when, on September 25-29, we host The Guitar Showcase 2023 – a celebration of the best guitars, amps, effects and accessories the guitar world has to offer.

Powered by GuitarWorld.com and supported by our sister site MusicRadar, we’ll be guiding you through the latest and greatest gear, offering tips on how to get more from your rig, and sharing exclusive interviews with some of guitar’s biggest names.

So flex those fingers, dial in that tone and get ready for The Guitar Showcase 2023, coming to GuitarWorld.com on September 25 2023.

