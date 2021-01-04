Electro-Harmonix supercharges the Metal Muff with new noise gate-equipped Nano design

Electro-Harmonix has ushered in 2021 with a sleek, downsized reimagining of its ever-popular Metal Muff distortion pedal – meet the Nano Metal Muff.

Despite being crammed into a chassis around half the size of the original, the Nano Metal Muff is bolstered by the addition of a newly designed noise gate, complete with LED indicator and adjustable noise floor.

Otherwise, the pedal features the original’s versatile EQ section of bass, mid and treble, which can be cut or boost for maximum tonal versatility.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

There’s no footswitchable boost this time around, but six controls are onboard – Vol, Gate, Dist, Treble, Mid and Bass – as well as true bypass switching.

The Nano Metal Muff can be powered by 9V battery or power supply, and its particular brand of tonal annihilation is available now for $72.

Head over to EHX for more info.