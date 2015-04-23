Electro-Harmonix Unveils the Nano POG Pedal, "the Smallest Polyphonic Octave Generator" — Video

Electro-Harmonix has introduced its new Nano POG pedal, which the company calls "the Smallest Polyphonic Octave Generator."

From EHX:

The new Nano POG, which expands EHX’s line of polyphonic octave generators (including the POG2 and the Micro POG), delivers flawless tracking and sound in a compact package.

An advanced algorithm ensures that the most fleet-fingered guitarists will enjoy glitch-free tracking while the sub-octave and octave up deliver the clarity and sound quality EHX’s POG Series is renowned for.

Separate level controls for dry, sub-octave and octave up let the player create a variety of sounds ranging from a convincing bass guitar to a sweet mandolin-like chime and rich organesque tones. A separate Dry output is included which enables the player to split their signal for greater flexibility and control.

The Nano POG is equipped with reliable silent footswitching which can be especially useful in various scenarios such as recording sessions or with acoustic musicians whose instruments are mic’d.

The Nano POG includes an EHX9.6DC power adapter and also runs on 9V battery. The new pedal carries a U.S. List Price of $270.50.

For more about EHX, visit ehx.com.