“Broken vertebrae, knee/shoulder damage and 29 face stitches”: JHS Pedals founder Josh Scott recovering after suffering serious cycling accident

JHS Pedals founder Josh Scott has announced he’s currently recovering after suffering a “pretty bad cycling accident”.

The electric guitar effects pedal specialist took to his personal social media account to report his serious accident to his followers late last week.

His list of injuries included a broken vertebrae, knee and shoulder damage, and a facial injury that required 29 stitches and “a bit of nose reconstruction”. Scott stresses he is “fine”, but understandably states he will be taking some time away from the JHS YouTube channel while he mounts a full recovery.

“Hey y’all, I’m a private guy, but I do want you to know that I was in a pretty bad cycling accident – lots of broken things and lots of stitches,” Scott wrote. “I’m fine and will pull through like I have in the past. @alicelarsonscott is THE GOAT when it comes to caring for me. She deserves a medal.

A post shared by Joshua Heath Scott (@joshuaheathscott) A photo posted by on

“You won’t be seeing my face for a bit (trust me – you don’t want to), and if I haven’t returned your email, DM, or text, this is why. If you’re the praying type, say a few for the swelling, the breaks, and the overall mental weight of it all.”

In a follow-up post, Scott confirmed he had been seen by a few doctors and gave an update on his medical situation.

He wrote, “ENT [Ear Nose Threat] – All looks good. I’ll have a bit of nose reconstruction and get all the stitches out Wednesday… Ortho – Broken finger is on track. Time is the only fix.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Add in the broken vertebrae, knee/shoulder damage, and 29 face stitches and I’m still golden and forced to rest. That’s hard for me. The messages, texts, and meal signups have been incredibly kind and helpful to our family. We feel very loved.”

A post shared by Joshua Heath Scott (@joshuaheathscott) A photo posted by on

Head over to Josh Scott’s Instagram account for future updates. Guitar World wishes Josh a speedy recovery.

Earlier this month, JHS Pedals launched the 424 Gain Stage – a stompbox that offers the vintage Tascam tones beloved by lo-fi guitar hero Mk.gee – after a string of social media teases.

Last year, Scott sat down with Guitar World to discuss the rise of JHS Pedals, and how he built his pedal empire by recommending his rivals.