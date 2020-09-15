Hoping to step your guitar game up a notch? Then look no further – literally – than MusicIncite’s new emuso/Studio, a software platform based on music psychology findings that enables players to recognize and understand musical relationships via a revolutionary visual-based system.

Touted as "the ultimate music help system for learning, practicing, exploring and even teaching music," emuso employs a system built on intervals to reveal the relationships between melody, rhythm and harmony in an easy-to-comprehend, visually-appealing way for guitar and other instruments.

At the heart of the emuso system is a clock-based graphic and interactive virtual instrument that, when used together, lay out right in front of your eyes how notes and chords interact intervallically. Instructors can also use the clock and virtual instrument to teach patterns, structures and relationships in a more visibly obvious manner.

Emuso presents this information in a quick-learning musical language based around color codes, requiring no knowledge of music theory – or even comprehension of music notation or note names – to jump in and get started.

What’s more, emuso/Studio makes it possible to put this new knowledge to immediate use via a variety of platform applications, allowing users to unlock new intervals, work on their timing, learn chords, scales and rhythm, build and harmonize licks, explore different tunings, come up with their own chord inversions, and much, much more.

You can also write and arrange your own music, create exercises in order to work on particular techniques, and even translate theory between instruments, from virtual guitar to piano, bass and orchestral stringed instruments, or vice versa, at the touch of a button.

Additionally, music creations and tracks are stored in emuso as “snippets” and “snappets” that can be shared between players and teachers in a relaxed, community-like atmosphere.

For more info on the emuso/Studio, stop by MusicIncite.