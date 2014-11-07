Filmmakers Launch Crowd-Funding Campaign for Official Shawn Lane Documentary

As part of their effort to create an official documentary about guitarist Shawn Lane (1963-2003), husband-and-wife filmmakers Scottie and Loren Mack have launched a crowd-funding campaign through indiegogo.com.

Lane, who was known as "the Memphis Monster," possessed an amazing combination of technique and musicality, and his influence is still being felt among modern shredders around the world.

This project has the full backing and approval of the Shawn Lane estate and family, all of whom want to see Lane’s story told properly.

The film will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Lane, his music and his life, as detailed by his family, friends and a host of guitarists and other musicians, including Jason Becker, Nita Strauss, Dave Reffett, Glenn Proudfoot (See Proudfoot's Lane-inspired lessons under RELATED CONTENT), Rusty Cooley, Annie "Shred" Grunwald, Per Nilsson, Todd Duane, Milan Polak, Xander Demos, Alex Masi, Jasun Tipton, Kelly Sundown Carpenter and more.

An email address, shawnlanedoc@gmail.com, has been set up for anyone (and that means you) to submit stories, photos or videos with some sort of Lane-related content.

This is a film with ambitious goals. It will not be simply about Lane’s playing; it also will feature some of the greatest modern shred guitarists in the world offering their perspectives on Lane, his place in history and his impact. Everyone who has agreed to appear in the film has been gracious, humble and eager to pay tribute. They believe the time has come to preserve Lane's legacy.

While the project is long on content, stories, family, friends and talent, it is short on funding. To that end, the filmmakers are hoping their Indiegogo crowd-funding campaign can help make this film a reality.

To contribute to the project, see the various levels of perks and learn more about the film, visit its page on indiegogo.com.