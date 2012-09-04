George Harrison's Early Beatles-Era Leather Jacket Coming Up for Auction

George Harrison’s black leather jacket, worn on stage during countless early 1960s Beatles shows, is among the highlights of Bonhams Entertainment Memorabilia sale that will take place December 12 in Knightsbridge, London.

The jacket will be offered for sale with an estimate of £90,000 to £120,000 ($143,000 to $190,000).

Also included in the sale is a pair of Harrison’s leather ‘Beatle’ boots circa 1964 and a bright orange western-style shirt worn during 1971's Concert For Bangladesh.

This jacket was acquired by Harrison during The Beatles' residency in Hamburg, Germany, in 1960/1961 and was featured in early publicity photos of the band, particularly in photos shot by by Astrid Kirchherr and Jürgen Vollmer. It has remained in Harrison’s famil; in 1964, Harrison gave the jacket to his brother, Harry. It was then passed on to Harry’s son, Paul, who wore the jacket to school in the 1970s.

The jacket is labelled "Meyer-Schuchardt Sport und Leder Hamburg Monckebergstr. 6 Lubeck Breitestr 37, size 50" and is inscribed "GEO" in green ink. It is accompanied by a limited-edition deluxe version of George Harrison: Living in the Material World, the recent Harrison documentary.

The other Harrison items in the sale include a pair of his "Beatle boots" and a shirt by Nudie’s. The boots are inscribed "Mr. George 2062" and carry an estimate of £12,000 to 15,000 ($19,000 to $23,000). Harrison is seen wearing identical boots during the filming of A Hard Day's Night in 1964. The orange shirt worn during the Concert For Bangladesh, a benefit performance that took place August 1, 1971, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, is estimated at £6,000 to 8,000 ($9,500 to $12,500).

Harrison’s jacket will be on view at Bonhams Cologne, Germany, on September 7. Further public viewing of the sale will be scheduled in London in November/December.

For more about Bonhams, visit bonhams.com.