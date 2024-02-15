Guitar Center has elected to go big for their epic Presidents' Day sale - score a mind-blowing $750 off this stunning Hagstrom hollowbody

Presidents' Day is officially here, and so is the official Guitar Center Presidents' Day sale! The music retail titan is currently offering up to 35% off a wide range of big-name guitar gear . This impressive sale sees generous discounts on some of the most popular electric guitars , stunning beginner acoustic guitars and even pedalboard essentials such as stompboxes from the likes of Electro-Harmonix, Line 6, Maxon and more. So, regardless of what you need to stock up on, you'll be sure to find a deal.

Presidents' Day has long been an excellent time for guitarists to pick up a bargain, and this year's sale definitely doesn't disappoint. A few of our favorites include a whopping $150 off the striking Gretsch G5237TG Electromatic Jet FT. Featuring a chambered mahogany body and a maple top, lower set mahogany neck and a duo of Black Top Filter'Tron pickups, this guitar handles and sounds every bit as good as it looks.

We also have to give a shout out to the Hagstrom '67 Viking II, which has a mind-blowing $750.02 slashed off the price – that's better than half price! This guitar is dripping with vintage mojo and those specially developed dual-coiled Hagstrom mini-humbuckers provide a tone you simply can't get anywhere else.

Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: up to 35% off

There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, tube amps for gigging and a slew of pedals. That said, it's not just guitar gear that's seen a discount. Every member of your band can get in on the action, with pianos, drum kits and PA systems also on offer.

On the acoustic front, we have the Gibson Generation Collection G-200 EC, which is down to only $1,529! This pared back jumbo is an affordable way to get the iconic sound of a USA-made Gibson guitar, but without breaking the bank – and with $470 knocked off the price, this might just be the best acoustic guitar deal we are likley to see this Presidents' Day.

Turning our attention to amplifiers and effects, and we are delighted with what's on offer. You can currently bag yourself $80 off the Line 6 Catalyst 100, as well as $40 off the insanely popular Boss Katana-50 MkII.

Obviously, there's a lot more on offer, so it's worth browsing through the sale to see if anything takes your fancy. You have until 21 February to grab a bargain, so if you see something you like, don't hang about as you don't have long.

