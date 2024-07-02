“I’ve gone from a kid who couldn’t go to the supermarket to playing with Buddy Guy and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram”: This 16-year-old blues prodigy suffered extreme anxiety, then the guitar saved him – now he’s been called “the next Stevie Ray Vaughan”

Rhys John Stygal's story has been highlighted as part of a new campaign from UK retailer guitarguitar, which puts the spotlight on 20 inspirational guitar stories

Rhys John Stygal
(Image credit: Aaron Parsons)

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, independent UK gear retailer guitarguitar has launched a new campaign that shines the spotlight on 20 guitar players who all have one thing in common: the guitar changed their life.

It has been launched with a ‘Guitar Heroes’ photo series headed up by renowned music photographer Aaron Parsons, who has snapped the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift and the Red Hot Chili Peppers throughout his career.

