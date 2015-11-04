Hear "Temporal Landrons," Suhy, Silvergold & Alvarado's Tribute to Shawn Lane and Eric Johnson — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Temporal Landrons," a new song by Suhy, Silvergold & Alvarado.

The guitar-heavy track, a tribute to groundbreaking guitarists Shawn Lane and Eric Johnson, is from Suhy, Silvergold & Alvarado's new album, Tessellations, which will be released November 13.

Composer and bandleader Ray Suhy assembled a powerhouse jazz rock fusion trio consisting of Suhy on guitar, 16-year-old Alex Silvergold on drums and Rolando Alvarado on bass. The trio got together at Lakehouse Recording Studios in Asbury Park, New Jersey. A conversation about their love of jazz fusion spawned the idea to make a record influenced by Lane, Johnson, Mike Stern and John Coltrane.

"Shawn Lane and Eric Johnson are two of the biggest influences on my playing, along with Mike Stern, John McLaughlin and Frank Gambale," Suhy says. "I'd been thinking a lot about Lane and Johnson lately and started to see lots of similarities in their playing, including their penchant for pentatonic scales, phrasing in groupings of fives and sounding absolutely majestic over major-key-sounding jams.

"A lot of the pieces I had written for Tessellations ended up being pretty dark, so I sat down and decided to write something in E major to give the record a little lift. Once the initial descending sweep phrase came to me, the rest of the song happened fairly quickly.

"The title of the song is a mash up of 'Temporal Analogues of Paradise,' a brilliant record by Lane, Hellborg & Sipe that turned my world upside down, and 'High Landrons' from Johnson's Ah Via Musicom, and album that shifted my concept of what was possible on guitar. This ended up being one of the most fun songs to track in the studio, and Rolando and Alex really kill it on this one."

For more about Suhy, Silvergold & Alvarado, visit suhysilvergoldalvarado.com. To preorder Tessellations, visit suhysilvergoldalvarado.bandcamp.com.