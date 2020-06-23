JAM Pedals launches limited, signed stompboxes from Nels Cline, Neal Schon, Steve Lukather and many more to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

A slew of guitarists, including Nels Cline, Bill Frisell, Julian Lage, Steve Lukather, Neal Schon, John Scofield and more have signed on to JAM Pedals’ new Lending a Hand charity initiative, developed to help music professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help raise funds for those in need, JAM is creating 10 very limited edition – and very gold – effect pedals per participating artist (150 pedals in total), each hand-signed by the musician.

The gold-sparkle finished pedals will be awarded to the people who will have made the 10 biggest donation offers per artist pedal between now and July 12.

In addition to the above players, the full list of collaborators is rounded out by Graham Coxon, Sean Ono Lennon, J Mascis, Lee Ranaldo, Nile Rodgers, Richie Sambora, Alex Skolnick, Andy Timmons and David Torn.

JAM pedals on offer include the Rattler distortion, Double Dreamer dual overdrive, RetroVibe vibrato, Wahcko wah and many more.

JAM is also selling Lending a Hand limited t-shirts to raise additional funds.

The charities that will be supported are Musicares, Jazz Coalition, Jazz Foundation, New Music USA, Crew Nation and Northern Greece Musician.

For more information, head over to JAM Pedals.