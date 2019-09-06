KMA Machines seeks to “transcend the well-known boundaries of overdrive” with the Logan

German effects brand KMA Machines is promising big things from the latest effort to join its roster, the Logan distortion pedal.

Promising to “transcend the well-known boundaries of overdrive”, the Logan boasts an active three-band EQ, including a footswitchable parametric mid-EQ, which can be positioned pre- or post-gain, while you can use an external expression pedal to sweep the filter, too.

KMA is also claiming high-headroom (up to 25dB) operation and an “open and touch-responsive” drive.

The Logan is available now for £175/€189/$219. See KMA Machines for more.