Noel Gallagher Wishes He Had Met Kurt Cobain

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Nevermind, Nirvana has been on the lips of a lot of musicians and journalists alike. Still, it was a bit surprising that among those who wish they would have gotten the chance to meet Kurt Cobain is Noel Gallagher. Not that Noel is a mean person -- this writer has met him, and found him to be pleasant -- but usually when he's in the press talking about another artist, it typically isn't to heap praise upon them.

Speaking to NME, Gallagher pointed out the he felt kind of a kinship with the late Nirvana frontman, citing their blue eyes and left-handedness.

"I wish I'd met Kurt Cobain. I always had an affinity with him. He was left-handed, blue-eyed, a Gemini, loved The Beatles like me. I would have loved to have shot the fucking shit with him," said Gallagher, who will release his debut solo album, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, on November 8 in the US.

