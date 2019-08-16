Trending

NUX's Horseman combines both Gold and Silver Klons in one $69 mini pedal

By

Big drive sounds, one small enclosure

(Image credit: courtesy of NUX)

Chinese pedal maker NUX has announced the Horseman, a new mini pedal that crams two legendary circuits – the Gold and Silver Klon Centaurs – into one small enclosure.

The operation is excessively straightforward – hold down the footswitch and the gold pedal switches into silver mode, increasing the voltage up to 18V with more gain and headroom.

The three-knob layout boasts controls for treble, output and gain, and there’s also optional true/buffered bypass.

Best of all, the Horseman retails for considerably less than that vintage Klon – just $69

For more information, head to NUX.