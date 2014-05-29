Paul Gilbert Talks MXR Pedals, His Roots and More —Video

This year, MXR is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a series of mini-documentary videos covering its history — as well as the personal stories of the lives and music it has affected.

In this new episode, which you can watch below, guitarist and instructor Paul Gilbert shares the story of what inspired him to discover MXR and make it a part of his life and music. Gilbert also shares some insights and a few tricks on the use of some of the original series of the pedals showing first hand the timeless and organic sound of MXR.

And, of course, there's some nice footage of Gilbert in shred mode!

For more about MXR, visit jimdunlop.com/products/electronics/mxr and check out the all-new July 2014 issue of Guitar World, which details MXR's 40 years of innovation.