“When we did the final Slayer show for 60,000 people, Scott Ian used it as his primary tone”: Gary Holt's favorite budget pedal emulates Eddie Van Halen's iconic “Brown Sound” – and it retails for less than a $100

Gary Holt may be one of the most recognizable names in thrash metal – but that doesn't mean the Exodus and Slayer pioneer doesn't appreciate or own budget effects pedals. In fact, Mooer Audio – known for its pedals' road-proof casings, small footprint, and affordability – is one of Holt's top brands when it comes to analog pedals.

“Dude, the Mooer pedals are some of the best pedals I own,” he tells Guitar World. “I’ve got the 005 Brown Sound, which is a 5150 micro pedal. I’ve plugged it into the effects return of a [Marshall] Jubilee combo and it’s so crushing.”

(Image credit: Kevin Nixon/Metal Hammer Magazine/TeamRock/Future)

This mini-pedal is based on the original Peavey 5150, which was released in the early ’90s as Eddie Van Halen's official signature amp. Eventually, it became synonymous with the hard rock and metal scenes due to its revered high-gain tone. As the name suggests, Mooer's 005 Brown Sound aims to emulate EVH's so-called “Brown Sound” – and, if Holt's opinion is anything to go by, it does the job well.

“I sent a video of it to Scott Ian [Anthrax, who supported Slayer on their farewell tour], and I said, ‘Check this out, dude!’ And when we did the final Slayer show in Santiago, Chile, for 60,000 people, Scott used it as his primary tone – this little Mooer pedal!”

It's a huge endorsement for such a humble pedal, which can be picked up for only $86 from some retailers.

So, seeing that he's such a Mooer loyalist, which pedal would Holt say is his absolute favorite? “The Mooer Tender Octaver,” he replies. “And I’ve always had an octave pedal in my rig.”

Image 1 of 2 Mooer's 005 Brown Sound 3 (Image credit: Mooer Audio) Mooer Tender Octaver MKII (Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Proving that you can have a penchant for both digital and analog, Holt reveals that for fly-in shows, he's using a Quad Cortex – and he loves it.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I don’t run mine direct with in-ears,” he explains. “I’ll put it in the effects return of a head or I have one of those Seymour Duncan PowerStage 700s, and I can travel with my entire amp rig except for cabs in carry-on. It’s amazing.”

For more Gary Holt, plus new interviews with Robin Nolan and Alex Lifeson, pick up issue 592 of Guitar World at Magazines Direct.