Sabaton to Release First Live Album This Summer

Sweden's Sabaton will release their first live album, World War Live: Battle Of The Baltic Sea, this summer.

Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström commented on the inspiration behind releasing a live album:

"Over the years so many people have told us we should make a live album and finally we fell to the demands of all of you, our fans. The World War Tour was amazing and we wanted to record it and keep the shows alive forever.

"So, during the magic night aboard the SABATON Cruise 2010, we recorded the whole show and now we stand ready to release it as the first-ever official SABATON live CD. And as if that was not enough, we also recorded many shows all around Europe and put together a whole CD with mixed songs from various cities.

"And finally we decided to release the recording we did at the first Rockstad: Falun Festival 2008 as a bonus for you who buy the limited edition. In total, it will be over 20 different songs and we have also collected a lot of pictures from the tour and put them in a massive booklet. We will reveal all details very soon."

You can check out the “Screaming Eagles” below, which was directed by Nicholas Dackard, produced by Janusz Dackard and features reenactment groups Wrzesien 39 and Big Red One Historical Association Poland.

The track comes from Sabaton’s fifth studio album and Nuclear Blast debut Coat Of Arms, which has been certified gold in Poland for sales in excess of 10,000 copies and debuted at #124 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and #87 on the Top Hard Music chart. Worldwide first-week chart entries were as follows: Sweden #4; Poland #9; Finland #17; Germany #19; Switzerland #33 and Austria #71.