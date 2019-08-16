Sample the sound of any guitar with Mooer’s Tone Capture mini pedal

Mini-pedal specialist Mooer has announced the Tone Capture Guitar, which promises to sample the sound of any guitar.

Based on the GE300’s Tone Capture feature, the new pedal aims to create a digital guitar model using Mooer’s ‘dynamic layer’ IR technology.

It can also be used as a standalone EQ pedal, and boasts seven save slots for presets, while there are onboard controls for level, treble, mid-shift, mid and bass.

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

You can choose between true or buffered bypass, and the firmware can be upgraded via USB.

This could plausibly save players from bringing a rack’s worth of guitars to a gig - the results are certainly believable in the demo video above (although you might still want to bring an acoustic).

The Tone Capture Guitar is apparently available now, but the price is TBC. See Mooer Audio for more.