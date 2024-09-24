“I worked at a studio and the band would leave their guitars there. I'm left-handed so I couldn't restring them. I just played it upside-down”: Seal wrote his breakthrough hit Crazy after learning two basic chord shapes on a borrowed guitar

The Kiss from a Rose artist was inspired by Jimi Hendrix, Joni Mitchell and CSN to start writing songs on guitar – a decision that completely changed his career trajectory

British singer Seal performs on stage during Starlite Occident 2023 at Cantera de Nagüeles on July 07, 2023 in Malaga, Spain
Back in 1991, singer-songwriter Seal captured the hearts and minds of music critics and fans worldwide with his eponymous album, which spawned classics like Crazy and Killer.

However, the soulful artist, who began his career singing in local clubs in his native London, touring with the funk band Push and joining a blues band in Thailand, traces the moment he decided to learn guitar – inspired by Hendrix, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Joni Mitchell – as a turning point in his budding career.

