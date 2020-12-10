We all love to show off our favorite bands by having them emblazoned across our chests. Why not show the same pride for our favorite guitar shops, while looking great, to boot?

The folks at Guitar Shop Tees have asked – and answered – this very question. And what they’ve come up with are cool, quality t-shirts for guitar players and fans to celebrate the great shops and dedicated staff that keep us equipped with the best guitars and gear.

Better yet, rather than having to amass this one-of-a-kind t-shirt collection the old-fashioned way, by visiting shops in person from coast to coast, GST brings these curated T-shirt collections right to your door.

(Image credit: Guitar Shop Tees)

Each month, subscribers receive an exclusive package featuring one of the world's very best guitar shops, which includes a limited edition T-shirt, along with an introduction to the featured shop, guitar picks, stickers, special offers and more.

All it takes to get on the inside track is to head over to guitarshoptees.com and select a subscription package (prepaid for three, six or 12 months, or a month-to-month plan where you pay as you go). Packages start at just $22/per month, which includes all the goodies plus shipping and handling.

You’ll look like a well-traveled, in-the-know guitar connoisseur, all without having to leave the comfort of your home.

And even better, in addition to supporting your go-to shops, you’ll no doubt get turned on to one or two previously unknown ones that will quickly become new favorites as well.

For more information or to join the t-shirt club, head over to guitarshoptees.com.