“A new signature for Misha Mansoor, but not the one we’ve been waiting for”: The essential guitar gear releases you might have missed this week, from Chase Bliss and PRS to Jackson and Fender

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s sparkly new weekly gear round-up, which will serve as your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay afloat of every new launch that may be of interest to you.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read gear guide that will cover everything from major releases to boutique drops, and everything in between.

This week, we have a new Misha Mansoor signature guitar (no, it’s not that Surfcaster we've been waiting for), yet another collaborative Guitar Center release, an improved PRS Mark Tremonti signature amp and a huge team-up between Chase Bliss and Analog Man that pays homage to a legendary drive.

There’s plenty to get stuck into, so let’s not waste any more time and dive right in…

Fender Player II Modified

Ever been tempted to pick up a Fender Player II, but wish it had a few additional mods? Locking tuners, for example, or some upgraded Noiseless pickups? Heck, how about a Floyd Rose?!

Well, thanks to the Player II Modified range, you can cut out the middle man and – as Fender explains – obtain some of the most in-demand Fender mods around straight from the factory. As the name implies, these are souped-up Player II models, but there are some key upgrades here.

New finishes, TUSQ nuts, locking tuners, Player II Noiseless pickups, brass saddles and more can all be found across the collection, which comprises a number of Strats, Teles, and basses. And, because they come from the Player lineage, they are all still rather affordable. Player II Modified Jazzmaster next, please…

For more: Fender.

PRS MT 15 and Archon Classic

(Image credit: PRS)

Mark Tremonti’s PRS signature amp is widely seen as one of the most versatile high-gain amp heads currently on the market, so it’s mighty impressive that Paul Reed Smith and co has managed to somehow squeeze even more flexibility from the lunchbox-sized MT 15 – which now has an overhauled Lead channel.

Specifically, it has the Dumble-inspired Lead channel from the larger MT 100, as well as a new push/pull Treble pot for accessing additional “vintage, crunchier mid-gain tones”. All signs point to this becoming a serious force to be reckoned with in the lunchbox amp market.

As an aside, it was joined by the all-new Archon Classic – a new addition on PRS’ popular Archon family, which offers a “refined and revoiced gain structure”.

For more: PRS.

Chase Bliss x Analog Man Brothers AM

(Image credit: Chase Bliss)

One of the most-hyped pedal releases of the year? Oh, there’s no doubt about it. The fact the Chase Bliss Brothers AM – which was created in collaboration with legendary engineer Mike Piera, AKA Analog Man, of King of Tone fame – sold out straight away is testament to that fact.

It seems to have been a rather emotional release for Chase Bliss, too. A “dream come true project” that has been years in the making, and the firm’s “most successful pedal release” in its history, the Brothers AM is an expanded tribute to the King of Tone that lets players explore the legendary overdrive’s coveted circuit in “brand new ways”.

It’s sold out for now, but Chase Bliss has promised there will be more, and says there are plans for it to become “readily available” for all. There is hope for us, after all…

For more: Chase Bliss.

Jackson Misha Mansoor Pro Series signature

(Image credit: Jackson)

When news of a new Misha Mansoor Jackson signature guitar dropped in the inbox, we all collectively held our breath in the hope that this would be, at long last, the week we finally get our hands on a Mansoor-designed Surfacaster.

After all, we’ve been drooling over the relic’d custom offset for many a month now, and the Periphery guitarist himself has previously spoken of his desire to turn it into an official signature run. Not only that, Lee Malia dropped his own Surfcaster just last week.

Alas, that was not to be, with Jackson instead opting to release two Pro Series Juggernauts. We shouldn’t complain too much, though – these look like excellent guitars for metal players.

EverTune and regular hardtail variants are available, with accoutrements such as Jackson MM1 pickups and stainless steel frets present across the board. The wait for the Surfcaster goes on for now…

For more: Jackson.

Taylor Guitars x Guitar Center Sunset Blvd Collection

(Image credit: Taylor)

Guitar Center is really, really ramping up these big brand partnerships. In this year alone, the retailer has collaborated with Gretsch, Fender, and Epiphone, and now it’s tag-teamed with Taylor for an exclusive Sunset Boulevard collection.

Inspired by Guitar Center’s flagship store on (you guessed it) Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, the collection comprises a GS Mini, 214ce DLX and 414ce Studio. Each feature a tasty Sunset Edgeburst finish, torrefied Sitka spruce tops, Indian rosewood back and sides, and either Taylor ES2 or ES-B electronics.

Well-spec’d Taylors with some flashy new finishes that “embody the artistry, history and soul” of the Guitar Center flagship store? Not a bad move at all. Indeed, this could all be part of the new GC strategy to defeat its digital competition and remain a pillar of the guitar retail market. We should have more on that soon…

For more: Taylor.

(Image credit: Blackstar)

Blackstar plugins have just become even more usable thanks to a (very generous) free update that has been rolled out across all of the British firm's digital catalog.

Now, all Blackstar plugins feature a custom IR Loader, which integrates with Cab Rig tech for a seamless IR experience.

For more: Blackstar.

Knaggs The Genie

(Image credit: Knaggs)

If that lightning bolt motif on the new Knaggs Genie looks familiar, that’s entirely by design: the latest build from the firm is a fully fledged tribute to David Bowie.

Only 15 of the specially tailored Kenai hollowbodies will be made, with each offering Crème and Rose Gloss finishes with Blue Stained binding, a Lightning Bolt f-hole á la Bowie, and Bare Knuckle Mule humbuckers.

For more: Knaggs.