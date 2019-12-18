Trending

This video of kids playing with pedals for the first time is the most adorable guitar moment of the year

Four children, 12 stompboxes, lots and lots of noise

We’ve always had a sneaking feeling that effect pedals are, in some respect, just grown-up toys.

Now, the good people over at Reverb have seemed to confirm our suspicions with a new video in which a group of children play through a table’s worth of stompboxes – including a Pro Co RAT, Ibanez TS808, Caroline Guitar Company Hawaiian Pizza Fuzz, Walrus Audio Julia Chorus/Vibrato, MXR Phase 90 and EarthQuaker Devices Spatial Delivery – for the first time.

Regarding the RAT?

"I'm just imagining, like, a giant colony of rats running around everywhere and taking over the space," says one child.

"And eating cheese," adds another.

As for the Julia Chorus/Vibrato?

“It kind of reminds me of Spongbob’s laugh,” says yet another.

While there’s plenty to chuckle at throughout the 15-minute clip, there’s also knowledge to be gleaned about how and why effects work.

And if nothing else, the kids get to live out every guitar player’s dream, guilt-free: to crank the volume, turn on a bunch of pedals at once, and make a glorious, insanely noisy racket.