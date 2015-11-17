Tool Tease January 2016 U.S. Tour Dates

It seems as though Tool are one step away from officially announcing their 2016 tour dates.

A mere two weeks after playing their only show of 2015, Tool posted the following message on their Facebook page last night. It alludes to several U.S. tour dates in January 2016.

"TOOL TOUR VISIONS | SOMETHING WICKED THIS… YOUR WAY COMES!

"For those of you who only like NEWS about TOOL, here’s something that should be of great interest. The impenetrable veil of my dark scrying mirror FINALLY CLEARED today—enough so, in fact—that I could perceive a large heptagram on a complexly lit stage where four performers were dwarfed by dramatic video projections. Evidently the sonic and visual extravaganza that I was receiving is a rare glimpse of FUTURE TOOL U.S.A. TOUR DATES in the month of JANUARY 2016 e.v. However, with some of the images in the depths of the black glass not being clearly distinct…

"YET, fans will have to keep checking back (SOON) on the Tool websites and Tool Facebook page for an official announcement containing a list of the SHOW DATES, CITIES and VENUES, as well as for info about a tour support act(s). Regarding an opening band(s), what I was able to discern through the ever-shifting veil will in all likeliness be exciting to many Tool enthusiasts. STAY TUNED, FOLKS… as my trusty SCRYING MIRROR CONTINUES TO CLEAR…"

Tool haven’t been out on a large-scale tour since 2007—so be sure to stay tuned for more news on this topic!