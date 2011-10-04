Video: Bring Me The Horizon Singer Attacked on Stage

Salt Lake City may not be on the short list of cities with the rowdiest metalcore crowds, but you wouldn't know it from watching video from last night's headlining performance from Bring Me The Horizon.

According to reports, lead singer Oliver "Oli" Sykes had been engaged in a back-and-forth with some fans that had been throwing water bottles at the stage. After launching a counter-offensive (still no word on exactly what he threw into the crowd,) a group of fans rushed the stage in an effort to attack the singer.

Sykes was reportedly uninjured, and the band took a brief break after the incident before continuing their show without incident. You can watch fan-filmed footage from the show below.