“It just never felt like it worked with Queens. There’s something about it – it’s a little too ordinary”: Troy Van Leeuwen explains why Queens of the Stone Age are not a Fender Strat band
The alt-rock maverick doubles down on his love for offsets and the Tele's versatile tone
Queens of the Stone Age's multi-instrumentalist Troy Van Leeuwen's penchant for Fenders is well-documented. His team-up with the company on the Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster is a testament to that, not to mention his offset-heavy rig. However, one guitar you won't see him in public with? A Strat.
“I'm a Tele, Jazzmaster guy when it comes to Fenders,” he tells Premier Guitar. “I have a Strat at home. It just never felt like it worked with the Queens. There's something about it – it's a little too ordinary.
“I guess the Tele is a little bit more funky to me," he explains. "And this is definitely like [a] wide range of tones. I just need more colors like that, that are a little bit more interesting than a Strat.”
Van Leeuwen goes on to say that he also had a Les Paul stint, however, much like the Strat, “They do a thing that really is that thing, and I can only use it for a couple songs.”
The alt-rock maverick had previously spoken about how he initially fell in love with Jazzmasters – a love affair that resulted from an unfortunate incident. Van Leeuwen had broken his collarbone on the left side in a motorcycle accident, just a few weeks before the band was due to play a festival.
“I didn’t want to cancel the tour, so I really had to scramble to find something that would work,” he said on the No Guitar Is Safe podcast.
“I figured I’d try some different things. I had a ’62 Jazzmaster, so I got a special strap for it – a saxophone strap, which I could put over my right shoulder – and that guitar, being a lot lighter than my Les Paul, got me through the tour unscathed.”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
In other QOTSA news, the band recently become the first to play the Paris Catacombs for a new live film.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.