Earlier this month, Megadeth performed at the Maquinaria Festival in Santiago, Chile. Pro-quality footage from the performance has been posted online, and you can check out select clips from the band's November 12 show below.

Megadeth released their latest album, TH1RT3EN, on this first of the month. The band's thirteenth album moved over 42,000 copies in its first week on sale, enough to land it at the No. 11 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.