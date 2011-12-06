Video: Rolling Stones Guitarist Ron Wood Joins Paul McCartney on Stage in London

Last night, Paul McCartney had more than one trick up his sleeve for his concert at London's 02 Arena.

Not only did he play two Beatles tracks he had never performed in the UK before -- "The Night Before" and "The Word" -- plus "Come And Get It," which he wrote for Badfinger in 1969 -- but he also had a special guest on hand: Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood.

Toward the end of the show, McCartney told fans he had a surprise for them, before signalling for Wood to join him on stage. The two launched into a version of The Beatles' "Get Back" from Let It Be.

You can check out fan-filmed footage from the concert below.