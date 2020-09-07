Walrus Audio takes its chorus/vibrato game to the next level with the Julianna

Walrus Audio’s Julia has long been a favorite chorus pedal of ours, so we’re thrilled to see it bolstered with a wealth of new features – meet the Julianna Deluxe Chorus/Vibrato.

The most obvious tweaks are the addition of stereo inputs and outputs, and an additional footswitch to operate the onboard tap tempo, but there’s much more under the hood.

New features include Drift, which causes the pedal’s LFO to gently speed up and down, while the Secondary LFO speed ramps the LFO rate up or down based on the position of the rate knob. These features are accessed by holding the bypass or tap footswitch and adjusting the rate or depth knob.

In combination with new random wave shape and tap multiplier options, Walrus is promising “near-infinite” array of sounds. There’s the option for external tap tempo and expression control, too.

Returning controls, meanwhile, include Lag, Dry-Chorus-Vibrato Blend, Rate, Depth and selectable LFO wave shapes.

The Julianna is available now for $249 – head over to Walrus Audio for more info.