IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube software has become something of a standard-bearer in the virtual effects world, and judging by the reaction to the new line of AmpliTube X-Gear pedals, the company is set to take the lead in the hardware universe as well.

The X-Gear range consists of four stompbox units – the X-Drive, X-Time, X-Space and X-Vibe – which boast studio-grade effects algorithms and encompass a variety of overdrive, delay, reverb and modulation tones and effects.

“These four pedals are extremely powerful,” says guitar virtuoso Nili Brosh in the above demo. “And between the four of them you can literally build any sound you can think of.”

To be sure, each pedal features 16 different effects drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models and tweaked via a multitude of onboard controls.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

There’s also totally new reverb and delay algorithms that offer up a range of vintage and contemporary tones.

Other features include up to 192kHz internal processing with four times oversampling, a 5Hz–24kHz frequency response and a virtual version of the pedal and copy of AmpliTube 5 for seamless transition between your pedalboard and digital rig.

Furthermore, Nili says, “Each parameter is completely customizable and you can save everything.”

As for how they sound? Just check out Nili’s demo video as she goes to town on the four X-Gear pedals, mixing and matching tones and effects to create wild sonic soundscapes.

“As you can see, there are tons of different possibilities,” Nili says. “These pedals complete your whole tone. You can have a whole pedalboard with just the X-Gear pedals and be set to go.”

To get yourself set up, head to IK Multimedia.