If you’re looking to take your chorus game to the next level, feast your eyes on Eventide’s new TriceraChorus pedal. As Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario puts it, the TriceraChorus is a “brand-new species of chorus pedal,” pairing the classic bucket brigade-style chorus sounds of the late '70s and early '80s with Eventide's MicroPitch detuning for a wide range of luscious, swirling tones.

The TriceraChorus, Paul explains, “is the newest addition to Eventide’s dot9 pedal family, which have been streamlined in a more pedalboard friendly format while retaining all the sonic integrity Eventide is renowned for.”

What makes the TriceraChorus a novel pedal, he continues, “is that it pairs stereo bucket brigade style chorusing with the proprietary MicroPitch detuning to create silky modulation for all instruments, including vocals.”

The pedal boasts three chorus voices – Left, Center, and Right – that can be tweaked and made deeper with the Detune knob. The three can also be used together for an ‘80s-style wash of chorus tone, while a three-phase LFO modulates the delay times for each of the voices.

(Image credit: Eventide)

Five presets come loaded onto the pedal, and up to 127 in total can be stored via MIDI or Eventide's Device Manager application.

Additionally, any TriceraChorus parameter can be mapped to an expression pedal via the pedal's rear panel expression jack, which can also be used to hook up an auxiliary switch for tap tempo, or a three-button switch to cycle through presets.

Other features include MIDI capability, a Guitar/Line Level switch for level-matching with guitars, synths, FX loops or DAW interfaces on its back, and multiple bypass options, including buffered, relay, DSP+FX and Kill dry.

“This is truly a wide-sounding chorus with incredible depth, and one that’s for true chorus aficionados,” Paul says, adding, “what I love about the TriceraChorus is just how easy it is to use. It may look like it has an intimidating control set because it has six knobs, but really it’s simple to operate long as you know what each one does.”

Paul then shows us just how easy – and awesome – the TriceraChorus is.

“Whether your setup for chorusing needs to be simple or complex, the Eventide TriceraChorus doesn’t disappoint in its trifecta of rich, deep and lush chorus modulations that sound downright panoramic,” Paul says.

To check it out for yourself, head to Eventide Audio.