Eventide micro-pitch delay effects have been an essential component of various guitar sounds employed by Eddie Van Halen, Joe Satriani, Frank Zappa and other rock icons. And now that legendary tone is available in stompbox form with the introduction of Eventide’s new MicroPitch Delay pedal.

Bringing the company’s famed algorithm (as heard on the H910, H949 and H3000 Harmonizer processors) to a standalone stompbox, the MicroPitch offers up two pitch shifters, which can be tweaked using “fine-resolution” de-tuning, delay and modulation – including new positive and negative envelope modulation sources.

That’s only the beginning of the MicroPitch’s functionality, which also includes the ability to load presets via MIDI or by using the Eventide Device Manager for Mac/Windows, with up to 127 able to be stored on the pedal.

Five presets can be loaded on the fly using the onboard latching/momentary Active footswitch, while aux switches can be assigned to tap tempo, or preset navigation functions. Additionally, any combination of parameters can be mapped to an expression pedal.

And then there’s the tones: utilizing subtle pitch shifts to create a rich stereo spread, the MicroPitch Delay can harness soaring leads that jump out of the mix, add lushness to clean passages, thicken up instrument sounds and overall just add rich dimension to your playing.

To hear for yourself, check out guitarist and instructor Sophie Burrell’s demo of Van Halen’s classic 1991 rocker, Judgement Day. From chunky rhythm work to ringing, saturated chords to explosive two-handed tapping runs, the MicroPitch Delay ensures that every riff, lick and lead is rich, present and dynamic.

“This pedal is absolutely killer,” Sophie says simply.

It’s also super-easy to dial in sounds, as Sophie illustrates by running through her settings on the pedal: mix all the way up, Pitch A and Pitch B at 11 o’clock; Depth and Rate/Sens fully off and Pitch Mix at 12 o’clock.

“That’s pretty much it,” she says. “Relatively straightforward.”

To dive into the killer and super easy-to-use sounds of the MicroPitch Delay, head over to Eventide Audio.